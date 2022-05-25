The monkeypox virus has now been diagnosed in twelve people in the Netherlands on Wednesday. That is double the total reported two days earlier, the RIVM said. The institute confirmed the first case in the Netherlands last Friday.

The viral strains originate in Africa, but most monkeypox patients in the country have had no direct tie to the continent with infections now spreading across Europe. Many of the patients are men who have had sexual content with other men.

People who contract the monkeypox virus may initially experience fever, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. After a few days they are likely to develop blisters on the skin. Until the scabs have fallen off, someone with monkeypox is contagious to others, the RIVM said, a process which can take two to four weeks. The vast majority of people recover on their own. The virus can be most dangerous for people who already have a weakened immune system, as well as children and pregnant women.

Among the Dutch monkeypox patients are people who attended the Darklands leather and fetish festival in Belgium, which is primarily focused on the gay community. It was held from 4 to 9 May. The monkeypox incubation period ranges between 5 and 21 days. People who were infected at the festival can still develop their first symptoms towards the end of May. After that, they will still have to be tested.

Thus, people whose infections are traced back to that festival may still test positive until June. During that time, they may continue to infect others.

The RIVM is still carrying out tests for monkeypox, but does not know how many people are still waiting for their results. The institute does expect the number of confirmed infections to rise further, but "the good news is that we are not seeing an exponential increase."