Since the start of the war in Ukraine, more than 63,800 Ukrainians have registered with a municipality in the Netherlands. The peak of registrations was in late March and early April. At that time the municipalities registered more than 21,500 Ukrainian refugees in two weeks, according to figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Since then, the number of Ukrainians who reported to a municipality has fallen sharply. In the first half of this month there were about 3,600 registrations per week and last week there were less than 2,500 registrations, although CBS warns that the figures for the most recent weeks may not yet be final. It is not known how many Ukrainians have come to the Netherlands but have not registered.

Two-thirds of the Ukrainians registered are women and one-third are men. A third is also 18 years or younger.

Most Ukrainians are registered in Amsterdam (3,608), Rotterdam (2,738), and The Hague (2,376). Compared to the number of inhabitants, Renswoude stands head and shoulders above the rest. More than a hundred Ukrainians are registered in the municipality, that is almost 19 Ukrainians for every 1,000 inhabitants. Gennep, where 243 Ukrainians have registered, also scores high. That equates to around 14 in every 1,000 inhabitants.