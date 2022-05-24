A-brands have risen in price faster in supermarkets than private labels in the past year. Prices rose sharply, especially between December and March. A-brands became six percent more expensive on average. Fruit and vegetables became 12 percent more expensive in the past year, according to a price survey by the Consumentenbond, the Dutch association advocating for consumers

Cucumbers, courgettes, and pears, in particular, became more expensive. These products were all about a third higher in price in April than a year earlier. Among other products, butter stood out as a price riser. Campina Botergoud Cream Butter, Blue Band Halvarine, and Jumbo Margarine all became at least 30 percent more expensive.

Supermarket chain Dirk was the cheapest in A-brands, and Spar the most expensive. Albert Heijn gave the most discounts on offers, but its prices also increased 2 percent more than average prices.

On an annual basis, the price increase of A-brands amounted to 10 percent, and that of private labels seven percent. Private brands became five percent more expensive between December and March.

Inflation has risen sharply since the recovery from the corona crisis. The war in Ukraine, which started at the end of February, has accelerated that. In the Netherlands, overall price increases in April amounted to 9.6 percent year-on-year. This was mainly due to a further rise in food prices, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS).