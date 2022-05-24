Feyenoord manager Arne Slot confirmed in his press conference on Tuesday night that first-choice goalkeeper Justin Bijlow will be starting the Conference League final on Wednesday night vs. AS Roma barring any unexpected circumstances. Bijlow, who is also considered the first-choice goalkeeper for the national team, has just recovered from an injury that had ruled him out since March. In this time, he missed both semi-final matches against Marseille.

“I wanted to keep things unchanged as much as possible, but Justin is our first-choice goalkeeper, and when he’s fit, he plays,” Slot said when asked about the decision.

The Feyenoord coaching staff have been preparing for AS Roma, and Slot gave a brief insight on what he expects “We are expecting a lot of long balls, which is something we are used to in the Eredivisie too. We have watched plenty of matches that Roma has played against teams with similar styles to us in preparation”.

Slot also gave praise to the coach of the opposition, Jose Mourinho. “There are not many who, like Mourinho, can implement a clear, unique style while also winning trophies.”

Jose Mourinho dismissed claims that his experience of winning trophies will be a difference-maker in his press conference on Tuesday night “My experience will not be decisive in this final. Leadership is not something you can put on the table. It doesn’t lead to a positive result. It is something of the past; only the process helps you win the trophy”.

Feyenoord arrived in Tirana on Tuesday afternoon. The match will be played on Wednesday evening at the Arena Kombëtare, which can hold 22,500 people. Feyenoord trained in the stadium on Tuesday night.