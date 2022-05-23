The police found a person dead in a burning car in the Limburg village of Baarlo early on Monday morning. Investigators are trying to determine exactly what happened, but the police believe the victim was killed in a crime.

Officers found the burning car on Galeiweg at around 1:30 a.m. after receiving multiple reports about loud bangs, an explosion, and the sound of a horn. After first responders extinguished the fire, they found the person dead inside the car.

"Forensic and tactical investigators are currently investigating," the police said. Their goal is to identify the victim, secure trace evidence at the crime scene, and figure out what happened. "The fire brigade is conducting a heat scan in the area to make sure there are no more victims."

The police called on witnesses to come forward. "Did you hear anything remarkable in the vicinity of Galeiweg around 12:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.?" Investigators are also looking for any surveillance camera or dashcam footage that may be relevant.