Enforcement officers (BOAs) in the municipality of Utrecht may carry a bodycam with them if they want to, Mayor Sharon Dijksma decided that after a trial with the cameras was well-received by the employees. "The results of this study confirm that the bodycam is a good means to increase the feeling of safety, safety and learning ability," she told the city council.

The bodycams in Utrecht are voluntary. Four out of 10 officers who wear them feel safer, according to the research to which Dijksma referred. "The majority of this group cites the reason that people adjust their behavior when they see the bodycam and that the bodycam has a de-escalating effect."

Dijksma emphasized that the municipality, as an employer, must protect the enforcers against aggression and violence. Special investigative officers are regularly confronted with this in their work. "In addition, I expect that employees who can do their work more safely are also more effective," the mayor added.

Utrecht is not the first city where BOAs will wear bodycams. The cameras are also used in Rotterdam and The Hague.