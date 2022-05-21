A man with a knife unexpectedly stabbed a 17-year-old girl on Friday in Hilversum, as she waited with her bike at a traffic light. The suspect also stole her bag. However, two bystanders pursued the man and brought him to the authorities, according to the police.

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. on the Brinkweg near the Gooise Brink parking garage. The girl was treated for a minor injury to her shoulder, where the suspect stabbed her. The event caused her "enormous" shock, according to the police.

Meanwhile, the bystanders pulled the 37-year-old suspect off his bike and sat on him until the police arrived, according to Noordhollands Dagblad. The man appeared absent-minded and confused, according to the police. The police commended the two bystanders for their actions.