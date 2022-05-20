After the chaos and countless canceled flights at Schiphol airport in the May holidays, staff shortages are again putting people's holiday flights at risk. Transavia is already canceling flights, and EasyJet is also taking measures, De Telegraaf reports.

Transavia has already canceled dozens of flights due to staff shortages, according to the newspaper. EasyJet is removing six seats from aircraft in the Netherlands and Great Britain so that it can fly with one fewer crew member.

The problems will only get worse when the summer holidays arrive, trade union FNV said to the newspaper. The union noticed that cabin crew from Transavia, for example, are moving to KLM. The workforce at TUI is also under pressure, though the travel agency hasn't had to cancel flights so far.

Transavia's cancelations also often cause problems for the travel agencies that use the budget airline's flights. Travel agencies have to bend over backward to arrange replacement flights for their customers without messing too much with their travel itinerary. Travelers who book everything themselves risk incurring extra hotel costs if their flight gets canceled.

Transavia told the newspaper that it regrets the cancelations.