All KLM employees are getting a 5 percent wage increase, implemented retroactively from March. The employees' collective labor agreement promised wage increases of 2.5 percent in August 2020 and August 2021, but KLM had to postpone these due to the coronavirus crisis. The company is doing a lot better now, and wages can therefore rise, NOS reports.

"The recovery is now visible," KLM said. "We had a positive operating result for three consecutive quarters and repaid the first of our loans." KLM received 3.4 billion euros in State aid to get it through the pandemic - 1 billion euros from the government and 2.4 million euros from banks, with government backing.

The wage increases apply to all KLM staff, including pilots, cabin crew, and baggage handlers. KLM hopes that the increase will also help employees cope with the high inflation.

During the crisis, KLM and the trade unions also agreed on employment condition contributions from the staff. Employees had to sacrifice their bonuses and holiday pay, for example, to keep costs down. That employment condition remains necessary for as long as the support loans remain unpaid, KLM said. The airline wants to make new agreements with the unions about the precise details of that contribution.