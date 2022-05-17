Vloggers and influencers on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok will have to comply with stricter advertising rules from July 1. From then on, they will fall under the Media Act, the Media Authority announced.

Video makers must then clearly state whether they are getting paid to display products. They will also no longer be allowed to extensively promote toys in sponsored videos aimed at children, as happens in "unboxing videos," in which products are unpacked and often enthusiastically discussed for a long time.

Video makers are still allowed to show their enthusiasm for products as long as they are not paid for it. If they get money for it, it is considered advertising or product placement. Influencers who are sponsored, for example, by getting a camera or clothing for their video without promoting it, must also be clear about this. Advertising medical products is prohibited, and content consisting of news or political information must never be sponsored, the Media Authority said.

The new rules will apply to all creators with more than 500,000 followers. They must register with the Media Authority and state information about their company on their account. They must also state that they are supervised. According to a spokesperson, it concerns "a few hundred" influencers and vloggers in the Netherlands. It is likely that video uploaders with fewer followers will also have to register in the long run. The Media Authority will carry out "risk-oriented supervision," according to the spokesperson.

The rules are being tightened due to the new Media Act passed in 2020. All European Union member states must further tighten their media rules so that online content is also subject to supervision.