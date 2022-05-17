Pieter Paans resigned as mayor of Krimpenerwaard with immediate effect after an incident experienced as "transgressive," he said, Omroep West reports.

"My management style of great accessibility and closeness, with all the good intentions that entail, has recently led to an internal incident in which I have not sufficiently guaranteed the necessary distance that is required from the mayor. This has been experienced as transgressive, and I deeply regret that," Paans said.

He did not say exactly what happened. Paans was mayor of Kripenerwaard for four months.

"I think it's a painful thing," said Commissioner of the King Jaap Smit. "I know Pieter Paans as a man of integrity. I understand the consideration he has made and respect his decision. I would like to thank Pieter Paans for his hard work and commitment to the residents and the administration of Krimpenerwaard. I will appoint n acting mayor shortly."