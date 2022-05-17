An investigation into the illegal trade of anabolic steroids across Europe led to six arrests in the Netherlands on Tuesday. The investigation spanned several months, with the steroids and related products sold via a webshop and dispatched daily to addresses throughout Europe. Police released some details, adding that the case is ongoing.

"What can be said at the moment is that more than 60,000 orders were placed by more than 11,000 customers over a period of four years. During those four years, a turnover of more than 6 million euros was generated," police said in a statement.

The arrested suspects are currently in detention, with police not revealing information about their ages, genders, or hometowns. More arrests are possible, police said Eight homes and five commercial properties were searched on Tuesday in the Limburg municipalities of Eygelshoven Geleen, Heerlen, Kerkrade, Landgraaf, Maastricht, and Voerendaal.

These efforts turned up cash, large quantities of anabolic steroids, and data carrying devices. The case prompted the seizure of domestic and international bank accounts, real estate, six luxury vehicles, high-end jewelry, and other luxury goods.

"Anabolic steroids are often used, also by recreational athletes, to increase muscle mass or sporting performance," according to police. Since Tuesday, those visiting the webshop will instead see a page informing them that the police have taken the site down. They will be offered links to an anabolic steroid education page. "The sale and use of the drugs pose a threat to public health," police said.

The use of these steroids is generally not punishable in the Netherlands. Athletes may be sanctioned if they are caught using the drugs enhance performance.