A supervisor at a HVO-Querido care facility in Amsterdam West died from injuries sustained during an assault. When the 65-year-old was found on Hoofdweg, his head was covered in blood. The incident happened at about 4 p.m. on May 9. He died on Sunday after spending a week in a coma, according to AT5.

Neighbors told the broadcaster that the counselor was beaten to death by one of his clients. A 41-year-old from Amsterdam was arrested after the incident and is now suspected of manslaughter. Police and HVO-Querido did not confirm that the suspect was one of the victim's clients, AT5 said. However, the care organization said it launched an emergency investigation because an employee died as the result of an incident at work.

"HVO-Querido is there for people in a vulnerable situation. People who have become homeless, suffer from psychological problems or are addicted can count on us," the organization's website states. "In addition, our guidance focuses on sex workers, victims of human trafficking and undocumented people. All people who want to give new meaning and direction to their lives can call on us."

Residents said the assault happened during a session between the counselor and client. "He lived here for about two years, but I didn't have much contact with him," said one resident when asked about the suspect.

"It is very sad. We are very upset," a spokesperson for HVO-Querido told AT5. "This supervisor worked for us for twenty years. Many colleagues know him."

The suspect was remanded into custody days after the incident, the Public Prosecution Service told ANP. The suspect can be held for up to two weeks unless a magistrate extends his pre-trial detention in a subsequent hearing.