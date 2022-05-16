Nearly half of Netherlands residents aged 4 or older (47 percent) got enough exercise last year, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS). This group complied with the Health Council's exercise guidelines, which state that an adult should get at least 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity exercise (walking, cycling, swimming) per week and children at least one hour a day. Muscle and bone-strengthening activities, like athletics, football, or dancing, are also recommended for both groups.

There was little progress in Netherlands residents' motivation to move compared to previous years. However, more children aged 4 to 12 and people over 75 exercised sufficiently last year. Children played outside more often and walked to school more often. Senior citizens went for a walk more often.

Last year 48 percent of 18 to 65-year-olds met the exercise guidelines, scoring less well than between 2018 and 2020 (50 to 56 percent). Especially people up to the age of 35 cycled less.

The stats office conducted a health survey and drew up the lifestyle monitor in collaboration with the public health institute RIVM. It is difficult to say to which extent the coronavirus pandemic affected people's exercise habits. People were asked about their behavior in a "normal' week, but a normal week was a changing concept in the pandemic.

Many people went for walks, but gyms were often closed, and people were regularly not allowed to exercise in groups.