The Dutch tourist who died while cliff diving in Mallorca on Thursday was from Arnhem. He was a former Vitesse football player, according to RN7.

The 31-year-old Dutch man, Mourad Lamrabatte, died after diving off a 25-meter cliff on the Malgrats Islands, while his girlfriend filmed him. He was killed when he landed on the rocks below. Divers located his body in the water after a search with a boat and helicopter.

"Vitesse has received the sad news that Mourad Lamrabatte has passed away. The former attacker of Jong Vitesse has just turned 31. We wish family and friends a lot of strength and strength," the football club said.

Lamrabatte was also known as a kickboxer in Arnhem. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance for the family of the deceased, according to RN7.