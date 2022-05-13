A Dutch tourist died in Mallorca on Thursday when he tried to jump off a cliff into the sea and landed on the rocks. Divers have located his body, which disappeared into the sea, according to the Spanish news agency EFE.

Diario de Mallorca identifies the tourist as a 32-year-old Dutchman. According to the newspaper, the man, his girlfriend, and his son sailed to the Malgrats Islands on the west side of Mallorca on Thursday. At around noon, the man climbed the cliff and tried to jump into the ocean while his girlfriend filmed from the boat.

A video posted on the newspaper's site shows him hitting the rocks before rebounding into the sea.