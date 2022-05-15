Singer S10, who represented the Netherlands at Eurovision in Turin, Italy on Saturday, said she is satisfied with 11th place. She gave the best performance of her life so far, she said according to the NOS.

The singer joked that she "would have liked to get rid of one" because of her name, meaning it would have been nice to make it in the top 10. However, "I had such a good time," she said.

Over 3 million Dutch viewers tuned in to the Eurovision final. S10's performance fared especially well with professional juries, who gave the most points to the Dutch singer aside from the Greek entry, according to NOS. As the host country, Italy awarded her performance all 12 points. "That did me a lot of good," she told the press after the performance.

The 21-year-old Dutch singer performed the song "De Diepte." The Netherlands got a total of 171 points. Ukraine came in first with 631 points.