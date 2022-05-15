A driver allegedly caused the injury of two Belgian cyclists in Bavel, Brabant on Sunday morning. Police are looking for the driver of a black Volkswagen Up, which drove off.

A group of 16 cyclists was traveling from Bavel to Gilze on the road instead of the bicycle path, a police spokesperson told Omroep Brabant. The Volkswagen honked as it overtook them from behind, passed and made a sudden turn to the right.

Two cyclists fell after the unexpected turn. However, the spokesperson said the police are not yet sure whether the car actually hit anyone. "We think that the driver must have noticed the crash," the spokesperson said. But the driver of the car did not stop.

One of the cyclists, a 72-year-old man from Belgium, was taken to the hospital with a fractured collarbone, according to Omroep Brabant. The police are investigating what exactly happened. The driver was headed in the direction of Antwerp on the A58 highway.