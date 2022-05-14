In addition to the attempted murder of his cousin, professional football player Quincy Promes is probably also suspected of drug smuggling and domestic violence, the NOS reported. Sources connected with the investigation of the Promes case reported this to Nieuwsuur.

Sources who are part of the investigation told Niuewsuur that the former Ajax footballer was being investigated for the potential trafficking of synthetic drugs from Australia. During the investigation, the police tapped his phone and, as a result, heard him confess that he had stabbed his cousin.

In March, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) upgraded the charges against Promes from attempted manslaughter to attempted murder. At the time, the OM would not confirm the existence of the recorded calls to Nieuwsuur. However, Nieuwsuur viewed the criminal file. The transcript of the conversations reveals that Promes wanted to stab his cousin to death, according to the NOS.

The criminal file also shows that two of Promes's friends visited his cousin in autumn 2020, after the stabbing occurred. They offered him 20,000 euros to withdraw his complaint against Promes.

There is confusion surrounding Ajax's decision to let Promes play a match in the Champions League shortly before he was arrested and detained in December 2020. It is also unclear how he was allowed to join the Dutch national team to the European Championship the next year.

Sources told Nieuwsuur that the KNVB was aware of the suspicions surrounding Promes. However, the football association denies it.

"If you look purely at the stabbing, it is a relatively simple criminal case that could actually have been settled with much more diligence," said Sven Brinkhoff, professor of criminal law and criminal procedure law, to the NOS. "Why does the importance of football seem to be made greater than the importance of the criminal case? That really needs to be investigated."