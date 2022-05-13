Confidential personal information was recently stolen from a police cadet's car in Eindhoven. The cop-in-training forgot to take her laptop bag and documents from her car when she parked in Eindhoven overnight. The next morning she found the window broken and her things gone, Omroep Brabant reports.

The incident happened on the night of Mah 5 to 6 in the parking garage 't Eindje in Eindhoven. The thieves stole her laptop, a USB stick, and some documents she had for a project she was working on. The documents contained personal data like names, addresses, citizens' registration numbers, and ages of various individuals.

The police cadet reported the theft, and the police are investigating. The police regret the data leak and have informed everyone affected. They also reported the data breach to the Dutch Data Protection Authority.