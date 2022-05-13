An Arnhem police officer pressed charges against her police chief, accusing him of raping her at her home. The 57-year-old police chief denies the allegations and pressed charges of defamation, slander, and stalking against the woman, De Gelderlander reports. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) is investigating both accusations.

Both police officers are not working while the investigation is ongoing. The Oost-Nederland police have been investigating the matter internally for months. The disciplinary investigation will be completed within a few weeks, a spokesperson for the police said to the newspaper.

De Gelderlander has the female police officer's statement in its possession. The woman said she had an affair with her boss for months, during which they also had sex at the police station. In November 2020, two months after they broke up, he raped her at her home, she said. She reported the affair to the police's integrity office in April 2021. In October last year, after a lot of therapy, she finally dared to inform the Safety, Integrity, and Complaints team about the rape, she said.

The police chief denied the rape to De Gelderlander. "These are serious allegations," he said. "But they are false allegations. That is why I also reported defamation, slander, and stalking to the OM. These allegations damage me."

The OM is investigating both charges. Both cops could face dismissal and criminal prosecution.

Both the police officer and chief declined to comment. "Actually, I really want to respond because I've been in hell for a year and a half now. My employer won't appreciate that, however, because the investigation is not finished. So I'll just keep my mouth shut for now," she said to De Gelderlander.

The chief told the newspaper that he looks forward to the results of the investigations with confidence. "I will always keep faith. You can't be punished for something you didn't do."