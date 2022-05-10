Nearly 17 years after Natalee Holloway disappeared in Aruba, the mystery of what happened to her may be solved. United States lawyer and television presenter Greta Van Susteren announced on Twitter that she found "a KEY piece of evidence" regarding the American girl's fate.

Holloway disappeared while vacationing in Aruba on 30 May 2005 at the age of 18. What happened to her is still unclear.

Van Susteren did not say what evidence she found but did call it "breathtaking." She said she is awaiting a lab test result before revealing what she discovered while working with Natalee's mother, Beth.

"I promised the mother in 2005 I would stay with it until she knew what happened and when I promised, I thought it would be three days, not 17 years. But I have kept my promise," Van Susteren tweeted. "I have been working night and day with Natalee Holloway's mother for the last year, and it is breathtaking what we have uncovered."

The Natalee Holloway case mainly became known in the Netherlands due to the possible involvement of the Dutch Joran van der Sloot. He was last seen with her. In an interview with Van Susteren for Fox News in 2008, Van der Sloot said he had sold Holloway to a human trafficker. But he later took that story back. In the past years, the man confessed to killing Holloway multiple times but always denied it again later.

Van der Sloot is currently in prison in Peru for the murder of Stephany Flores ib 30 May 2010 - exactly five years after Holloway's disappearance.