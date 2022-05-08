Sunday's match between AFC Ajax and AZ Alkmaar ended in a 2-2 tie, although Ajax came close to the lead in the final minutes of the game, according to the NOS. The resulting tie has turned everyone's attention to the match between PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord Rotterdam which will kick off at 4:45 p.m.

Brian Brobbey gave Ajax the lead in the 42nd minute. The leader dominated the game in the first hour, but saw AZ equalize in the 62nd minute. Vangelis Pavlidis headed in after a cross from Owen Wijndal. Hakon Evjen made it 2-1 in the 75th minute. Edson Álvarez saved Ajax in the 86th minute with a good header from a defeat: 2-2.

Ajax was poised to win the national title for the 36th time and the third time in a row if it won the match against Alkmaar, which began at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. PSV would also have to lose to Feyenoord in De Kuip later in the day. However, in all other scenarios, the decision in the title race will be made on Wednesday or next Sunday in the final round of play.

Before this match, Ajax defended a 4 point lead over PSV. Ajax was also at the top when the Eredivisie was aborted without a champion in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. PSV last won the national title in 2018.

The Eredivisie has two more rounds after Sunday. Ajax will play at home against Heerenveen on Wednesday and will close the competition with an away match against Vitesse. PSV first plays against NEC in Eindhoven and closes with an away match against PEC Zwolle.