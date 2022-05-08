Two men were stabbed in a catering facility on the Marktplein in Winschoten around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. A 27-year-old man from Groningen has been arrested in connection with the incident, according the police.

A 21-year-old man from Nieuwe Pekela was seriously injured after being stabbed several times and a 24-year-old man from Midwolda was slightly injured. The 21-year-old victim was transported to the hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

Police launched an investigation which led to the arrest of the suspect later in the morning. He is currently in custody and being questioned.