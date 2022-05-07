A 29-year-old man died on Saturday morning as a result of an assault in the Rotterdam nightclub Club Blu. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man with no permanent residence on suspicion of manslaughter.

The police received a report around 05:30 a.m. that someone had been assaulted in the disco in Rotterdam-Oost. When the officers arrived, the victim, a resident of Rotterdam, had to be resuscitated. He later died in hospital. The police are investigating what exactly happened and say they have secured camera images, among other things.

Club Blu has been closed several times in recent years by order of mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb due to violent incidents. The club has also been shot at twice and a hand grenade was found at the entrance twice.