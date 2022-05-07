A former contestant in The Voice of Holland is going to file a declaration against "a man who worked in production," Sébas Diekstra, the lawyer who represents the victims, announced on Twitter. This would bring the total number of reports in the case to six.

"Previously, only the sex offense in question had been reported," Diekstra said. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) announced at the end of April that a criminal investigation is being launched in response to reports about The Voice of Holland. "A thorough criminal investigation into client reports is the only right decision and does justice to what happened to them," Diekstra said at the time.

It was previously known that a report has been made against former coach Ali B, singer Marco Borsato and former band leader Jeroen Rietbergen.