Foreign demand for flowers and plants remains at a record level in the run-up to Mother's Day, the Association of Wholesalers in Flower Nursery Products (VGB) reported based on Floridata's export statistics. According to director Matthijs Mesken, consumers seem to "take the higher prices for granted.”

Mother's Day falls on the second Sunday in May for most export countries. "English Mother's Day fell on March 27 this year and then flowers, in particular, were popular with British consumers," says the VGB in an explanation. Mother's Day was celebrated on Sunday, May 1 in Spain and Portugal, among several others. The day falls on Thursday, May 26 in Poland and on the last Sunday of May in France and Sweden.

In the first three months of 2022, a record of 2.1 billion euros worth of ornamental plant products was shipped. "The turnover figures for April promise to turn out positive with a small plus,” according to the VGB.

Sharply rising energy prices are the biggest problem for the floriculture sector. As a result, it is becoming increasingly expensive to produce flowers and plants. Airfreight costs are also increasing. The sector expects that price increases may dampen the demand for flowers and plants.