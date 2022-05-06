Six British men were arrested at Schiphol airport for brawling on a KLM flight from Manchester to the Amsterdam airport. One of the six sustained minor injuries in the fight, a spokesperson for the Koninklijke Marechaussee said to RTL Nieuws.

What sparked the fight is unknown. Videos on social media show the KLM crew trying to calm the situation while other passengers yell at the men to behave themselves.

The Marechaussee, a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for airport security, arrested the six brawlers on arrival at Schiphol.

Hahaha mazza my mate from work was on same flight he sent me this pic.twitter.com/0dM0drzmQ3 — James Sargent (@sargent1798) May 5, 2022