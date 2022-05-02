Russians in the Netherlands receive threatening phone calls asking them where their loyalties lie. Various universities in the country have received reports of students and at least one scientist getting such phone calls, umbrella organization Universiteiten Nederland said to Financieele Dagblad. The Ministry of Education confirmed it.

According to FD, the callers say that they are part of the Russian government and that it wants to know whether the Russians living in the Netherlands support the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A Russian woman told FD that she received a call after posting a Ukrainian flag on Facebook. "He asked if I'm for Ukraine. He was friendly, but I found that uncomfortable and a little intimidating in the context of the war."

Universiteit Nederland could not tell the newspaper how many reports universities have received. The universities themselves refused to comment to FD, saying it is not in the interest of those involved to do so.

Intelligence service AIVD is aware of the practices, a spokesperson said to the newspaper. "Russians in the Netherlands have access to free media and contact with family or acquaintances in Russia. The Russian government sees the critical view they convey as undesirable."