Scientists at six Dutch universities will receive a total of over 142 million euros to conduct "groundbreaking research" over ten years. The Gravitation program distributes the money to seven research projects with funding from the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science.

The intention is for researchers to "work together in a multidisciplinary way" and "to participate among the world's top.” The program includes a study into the functioning of the brain and a project to monitor and reduce stress in daily life.

Radboud University in Nijmegen, Erasmus University in Rotterdam, University of Amsterdam, Eindhoven University of Technology, and VU University Amsterdam have all received funding for a research project. Utrecht University received funding for two projects.

Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf states that peace and space are essential components of participating in research "of an international top level.” He says he wants to offer the research groups a long-term perspective with the funding.