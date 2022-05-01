Schiphol has not succeeded in limiting the number of travelers at the airport on Sunday as planned in order to relieve the workload of the staff. Travelers should therefore take into account large crowds and are advised to be at the airport on time. It is already busy at Schiphol on Sunday morning and there are long lines, but they are moving, said a spokesperson.

Schiphol aimed to reduce the number of passengers by 5,800 on Sunday, but that has not been successful, the spokesperson said. The airport was in talks with airlines about ways to reduce the flow of passengers in order to relieve the workload for staff at Schiphol. It is unclear why this was not successful.

IATA, the international trade association of airlines, previously indicated it was scandalous that Schiphol asked airlines to cancel flights due to expected crowds. The representative understands that Schiphol is currently suffering from staff shortages, but underlined that companies pay airport charges to Schiphol for a reason.