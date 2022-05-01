One in four companies that offer online services still make it too difficult for consumers to cancel their subscription online, the Consumers' Association concluded after research. Those companies are breaking the law, according to the organization. This is particularly the case for companies in the energy, telephone, and internet sectors. Charities are also often at fault as it is "consciously difficult or even impossible" for consumers to cancel their subscription, the union concludes.

The Consumers' Association examined 123 companies. Canceling is too difficult at more than a quarter of them. The law states that subscriptions taken out online must be able to be canceled in the same way, the association writes. These rules do not apply to insurance and non-life insurers.

The Consumers' Association believes that companies use "all kinds of tricks" to get out of their obligations. "They pretend that canceling is a complicated process, they threaten a longer processing time when canceling online or they claim that calling is the fastest or best way," the union writes in a statement. Also, the cancellation options are often not clearly visible on the website.

The Consumers' Association appealed to 32 organizations. 16 of these made improvements. Large telecom organizations Ziggo and Eneco, among others, refused to make any improvements. A list of companies and how consumers can cancel can be found on the association's website.

The association conducted a similar study in 2020. The Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) reprimanded a number of newspapers, magazines, and lotteries. These parties have since made improvements, according to the Consumer's Association.