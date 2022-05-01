Police have arrested a 39-year-old woman from Roosendaal and a 26-year-old man from Terneuzen as suspects in the case of a deceased man who was found in a Roosendaal home on Thursday. The deceased man was previously identified as the 34-year-old resident of the home on Burgemeester Freijterslaan.

The man was found on Thursday after a report was received around 2:45 p.m. about a suspicious situation in the house, according to the police. When authorities arrived, they found a dead man in the home. They believe the man died as a result of a crime.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday in a house on Jan Vermeerlaan. A major investigation was launched after the man was found dead, with a forensic search, security camera checks and interviews with neighbors all underway. Police are calling on anyone with information to come forward.