The Dutch national lottery contest, Staatsloterij, is looking for the person who won 12.8 million euros over a month and a half ago. The winner has not yet collected their prize, the lottery organization reports on Friday.

The winning lottery ticket with lot number FV 74622 was sold in Primera Sandra in Bleiswijk. The prize was purchased on March 10. “Usually physical lottery tickets are bought by people who live near the point of sale. That is why we would like to ask everyone in Bleiswijk and the surrounding area to look for that winning lottery ticket with number FV 74622 at home one more time,” said a spokesperson for the parent company, Nederlands Loterij.

Every year there are people who fail to cash in their winning state lottery ticket, according to the Dutch Lottery. This always concerns lottery tickets that have been bought in the store. State lottery winners remain anonymous.

"That also makes it a difficult search. We only know that the winning ticket was bought at Primera Sandra in Bleiswijk, but not by whom," said the Dutch Lottery. To redeem the prize, the winner must report to the head office of the Dutch Lottery with the state lottery ticket.