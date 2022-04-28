Festival visitors experienced this King's Day like "usual" after two coronavirus editions, said a spokesperson for the Kingsland festival. Kingsland organized festivals in various places in the country, including Rotterdam, Amsterdam, and Groningen. "You notice that everyone has missed it. It was very pleasant," said a spokesperson.

Prins Floris was one of the DJs at the festival in Amsterdam. Marting Garrix, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, and Kris Kross Amsterdam also performed. But according to the spokeswoman, Kingsland will consider the festival a success "if the record for hugging is achieved. If we see that everyone enjoyed it so much, it will be complete for us."

538 King's Day was also "one big party" on the Chasseveld in Breda, according to a spokeswoman for Radio 538. According to the spokesperson, the 40,000 visitors, the DJs, and the artist have missed "going wild" terribly. 538 King's Day's lineup included Afrojack, Snollebollekes, Davina Michelle, and Becky Hill. There was also a surprise performance by DJ Hardwell.