Inspectors of the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) issued 55 written warnings for unhygienic food on King's Day. In some cases, food was not stored or presented properly, the spokesperson said.

Across the country, 118 inspections were carried out on Wednesday. In addition to the more than 50 written warnings, five reports of findings were also drawn up. These reports will be used later to impose an administrative fine.

NVWA inspectors intervened in cases where previously prepared food was not kept cool enough, for example. They also saw that a lot of the food for sale did not provide enough information about allergens such as nuts, peanuts, and eggs, which can trigger an allergic reaction in some people.