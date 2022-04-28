A 40-year-old man from Hoogeveen surprised the court on Thursday by confessing to sexually abusing six underage girls. Until today, the man vehemently denied the accusations against him, RTV Drenthe reports.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) accused the man of sexually abusing six girls between the ages of 5 and 12 at a campsite in Echten and at his home in Hoogeveen between October 2018 and June last year, when he was arrested. He is also accused of possessing child pornography - the police found 131 photos and videos on the man.

The man has been in pre-trial custody since June. That gave him a lot of time to think, he said on Thursday. After discussions with experts and his lawyers, he said he came to an understanding. "The girls' statements about the abuse are 99 percent correct," the Hoogeveen man told the court. "I know most of the courtroom wants me dead. I am very sorry for what has happened. I hope that with long-term and thorough help and guidance, I can return to society."

The OM will likely demand a sentence against the man later on Thursday.

A 37-year-old woman from Assen is suspected of making some of the child pornography found with the Hoogeveen man. She will appear in the court in Assen on Thursday afternoon. According to the OM, she made pornographic images of her 6-year-old daughter and two sons and sent them to the Hoogeveen man.