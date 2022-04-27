Utrecht will celebrate the city's 900th anniversary with hundreds of events in the city this year. A total of 600 activities are on the agenda between June 2 and November 11.

According to mayor Sharon Dijksma, a "highlight" is a performance by Kensington at the Dom Tower on June 2. On that day, Utrecht has its city rights for exactly 900 years. Residents whose birthday is on June 2 will be invited to celebrate their birthday in the city center. Long tables with cake will be set up for the occasion.

Up to November 11, there will also be neighborhood parties, theater performances, and festivals. The festivities come to an end on November 11 - Sint Maarten's day, the patron saint of the city of Utrecht.