The Russian state-owned company Gazprom cut Poland and Bulgaria off from Russian gas because they refuse to pay for gas supplies in rubles. The Netherlands and other EU countries, like Germany and Austria, also refuse to pay in rubles but are still getting gas from Russia, energy companies confirmed, NOS reports.

Russia cutting off the gas because the Netherlands refuses to pay in rubles would be a breach of contract, the energy companies said. But even if Russia did so, the Netherlands would not immediately face problems, the Gasunie said to the broadcaster. The Netherlands gets about 15 percent of its gas from Russia.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called Gazprom's move to cut off Poland and Bulgaria "another attempt by Russia to use gas as a tool for blackmail." That is "unjustified and unacceptable" and "shows again that Russia is unreliable as a gas supplier," she said.

Von der Leyen stressed that the EU stands in solidarity with member states Poland and Bulgaria. "We are prepared for this scenario." She said the European Union is working on a joint response to the Russian measure.