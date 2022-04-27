Johnny de Mol will temporarily stop presenting his talk show HLF8 after a new accusation of inappropriate behavior. The 43-year-old presenter said this on Tuesday evening at the end of his program.

"I will stop presenting my program for the time being," said De Mol. "In addition to the previous allegations and accusations, a new anonymous false accusation has been made this week. This makes it impossible for me and the editors to continue this work."

The Public Prosecution Service is already investigating De Mol in a case brought by his ex-fiancee Shima Kaes. Kaes accused him of assaulting her during their relationship in 2015. De Mol denies the allegations. Kaes pressed charges at the end of 2020. Peter Plasman, De Mol's lawyer, was not available to explain the new accusation against him.

According to De Mol, receiving guests and making an "interesting show" together is now "undoable" for him. "It is very difficult for me. The show goes on, but I am now stepping aside to work on my defense in the hope and expectation that the truth will come out and I can just get on with my work. Thank you, and I hope I see you soon," De Mol concluded.

Talpa said that it would not respond substantively. "We respect Johnny's choice in this," said a spokeswoman. The future of HLF8 is being discussed. More will be announced later. During De Mol's previous absence, Helene Hendriks took over the presentation of the talk show.

De Mol and his father, John de Mol, have also filed a complaint against Kaes for attempted extortion, a legal term for blackmail. According to lawyer Plasman, Kaes' agent contacted Johnny de Mol and his parents before the woman filed a complaint "to induce the family into a presentation - read: payment."