Five drawings made by then 8-year-old Princess Beatrix auctioned for 11,000 euros, 8,510 euros excluding auction costs, on Tuesday evening. Auction house Van Spengen expected the childhood drawings of the former Dutch Queen to raise between 3,000 and 5,000 euros, NU.nl reports.

The drawings were auctioned in one frame with a photo of the princess with her sisters and parents. There are two drawings featuring princesses, one with princesses in wide dresses and hair pinned up, another of a princess and a queen sitting on mushroom thrones. The other three are nature drawings showing various mushrooms and a bird in a nest. The drawings are signed "Trix" or "Beatrix."

The Danish Royal Family once owned the drawings. They donated them to the family who put them up for auction.