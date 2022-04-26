KLM is still suffering from the consequences of a strike by its ground staff on Saturday. Getting the left-behind luggage to its destination, in particular, remains a challenge for the airline. According to KLM, no flights were canceled for Tuesday, but travelers may experience delays of up to an hour.

About 150 employees responsible for handling cargo and baggage at KLM, among other things, went on strike on Saturday morning. The strike caused chaos at Schiphol and resulted in dozens of canceled flights at the start of the May holiday. KLM also had to cancel flights on Sunday and Monday due to the action.

According to KLM, it is still flying planes every day to send luggage. "This remains an ongoing process that we will, of course, continue to work very hard on," said a spokesperson.