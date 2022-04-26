Customs officers intercepted 1,099 kilograms of cocaine during a check in the port of Rotterdam on Monday. The drugs had a street value of 82 million euros, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said.

The drugs were hidden in a banana shipment from Ecuador. The fruit was destined for a company in Rotterdam. The OM doesn't think the Dutch company was involved in the drug trafficking.

The authorities destroyed the cocaine. The investigation is ongoing.