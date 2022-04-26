Image
1,099 kilos cocaine found in a banana shipment at the port of Rotterdam, 25 April 2022 - Credit: OM / OM.nl - License: All Rights Reserved
Tuesday, April 26, 2022 - 20:40
Over 1,000 kilos cocaine found in banana shipment at Rotterdam port
Customs officers intercepted 1,099 kilograms of cocaine during a check in the port of Rotterdam on Monday. The drugs had a street value of 82 million euros, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said.
The drugs were hidden in a banana shipment from Ecuador. The fruit was destined for a company in Rotterdam. The OM doesn't think the Dutch company was involved in the drug trafficking.
The authorities destroyed the cocaine. The investigation is ongoing.