Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz wishes to "broaden" the existing witness scheme. People who facilitate crime should also be eligible to become crown witnesses, Yeşilgöz said on Sunday in the TV program WNL op Zondag.

"It's about the front, people who facilitate crime, for example notaries who are not doing a good job, and brokers," she said. "Then you can roll up networks sooner."

The scheme for crown witnesses is now open to suspects in criminal cases who want to make a statement. The public prosecutor can then promise to demand a lesser sentence. Justice only works with crown witnesses in exceptional cases, when it is really necessary for investigation or to prevent new serious crimes by a criminal organization.

Yeşilgöz also said she wants to explore more options for protecting people who are threatened by criminals. According to her, that security is still quite light or very heavy. There should be more levels of protection in between.