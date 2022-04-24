A 38-year-old man from Udenhout caused several hit and run collisions, ran a red light and tailgated other drivers on Saturday, while managing to evade authorities for several hours. Police were flooded with a string of reports about the damage he caused before they tracked him down.

The suspect started off his Saturday morning with unnecessary honking, tailgating and running a red light, before he collided with the car of a 41-year-old man from Waalwijk around 11 a.m. Police believe he deliberately drove into the car before driving away.

Officers in the East Brabant unit also received a report that the suspect had caused another collision that morning around 10:15 a.m. in East Brabant, on the Helvoirtseweg in Vught. However, police were unable to catch him at the time.

Around 12:30 p.m., police were alerted that a driver matching the same description had caused a collision on Midden-Brabantweg in the direction of Tillburg. When they arrived at his home, a breathalyzer test showed he was under the influence of substances. He also did not have a driver's license, which had been confiscated for previous reckless driving.

The suspect has been arrested and is detained for further questioning, according to the police. His car has been impounded.