A 22-year-old man from Breda was injured after being tasered several times around 1 a.m. on Saturday in Roosendaal. The police have arrested two suspects.

While leaving a friend's apartment complex on the Zwaanhoefstraat early Saturday morning, the victim got involved in an argument with a man and a woman who also lived in the apartment. When his friend heard the argument and came outside, he found the victim lying on the ground.

The neighbor had given the victim several electric shocks with a taser, before aiming a gun at the 22-year-old man's head. The couple then reentered their home and the police were called.

Police had to force the door of the couple's apartment in order to arrested the 35-year-old man and 32-year-old woman. The victim was hospitalized.