A man was slightly injured in a shooting on the A73 near Horst on Saturday. The shooting was connected to a conflict caused by a traffic incident, according to the police.

A man in a car with German license plates shot at the victim from a short distance, slightly injuring him. The driver and passenger of the car, a man and a woman, were then arrested on the N280 in Roermond.

Police are still investigating what happened and what kind of weapon was used. The victim has filed a report with the police.