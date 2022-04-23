The NS said international trains will be very busy on Saturday, after KLM staff at Schiphol Airport stopped working, causing a number of flight delays and cancellations. Many travelers are taking the train to Cologne or Frankfurt, but people also try to get a ticket for the trains to Paris, London and Berlin.

Some trains may be sold out, a spokesperson for the NS said. "That may normally be the case, but certainly now," he said, referring to the strike that caused dozens of flights from Schiphol to be canceled.

No additional trains will be deployed to cope with the influx. "All the trains that we have and can deploy are running, but that was already the plan. It is also not the case that you can take an international train from the garage," explained the NS spokesperson.