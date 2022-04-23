Police in Rome arrested two 30-year-old Dutch travelers who wanted to take a bath on Friday in the famous Trevi Fountain in the Italian capital. The website Roma Today writes that the two have been fined more than 1,000 euros.

According to Roma Today, the two hoped their act would go unnoticed in the crowds around the monumental fountain. Police officers nearby, however, noticed the bathers and ordered them to get out of the water.

In the classic Italian film La Dolce Vita (1960) by director Federico Fellini, actress Anita Ekberg bathes in the fountain at night. Since then, tourists have regularly tried to repeat the Ekberg swimming, much to the chagrin of the Roman city council.