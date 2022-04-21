At least 7,300 Ukrainian children are enrolled in a Dutch school - 65 percent in primary school and 35 percent in secondary school, NU.nl reports based on figures from the Ministry of Education.

Between 11,000 and 12,000 Ukrainian children of compulsory school age are staying in the Netherlands. Not all of them are in school already - some still have to get settled in or are still moving, the Ministry said. The Ministry's registration figures are also a bit behind reality.

Ukrainian children go to a newcomer school - schools intended for children who have just arrived in the Netherlands - or a regular primary school. The government also set up temporary teaching locations in areas of the country where there is no space at regular schools.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet promised to make extra money available for education to help Ukrainian kids. The funds can be used for assisting regular schools to educate kids from Ukraine, setting up temporary education locations where needed, and arranging transport for Ukrainian kids who live far from school.